One Year After AI171 Crash: Air India Says Rs 25-Lakh Interim Aid Paid To 96% Of Victims' Families

Air India ahead of the June 12 anniversary of the AI171 crash has given an update on the compensation and ex-gratia assistance. The airline said that it has disbursed interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the families of 96% of those who lost their lives in the AI171 crash, as the airline and the Tata Group continue relief and rehabilitation efforts for those affected by the tragedy.

In a statement shared with NDTV Profit, Air India said the remaining cases largely involve incomplete documentation or ongoing family disputes.

"Interim compensation has been paid to families of 96% of the deceased. The remaining cases are primarily those where documentation is incomplete or where there are ongoing family disputes," Air India said.

The carrier added that it has also provided compensation to individuals injured on the ground. According to the airline, 94% of those affected have either received full and final compensation or interim compensation, depending on the nature of injuries and loss of livelihood suffered. The remaining individuals had collected claim forms but have not yet submitted them.

With the bulk of interim payments now completed, Air India said it has begun discussions with families regarding final compensation. The airline stressed that there is no deadline or pressure on families to accept settlement offers.

Separately, Tata Sons established the AI171 Memorial and Welfare Trust to support those impacted by the crash.

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Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran had announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 1 crore for the families of all deceased victims as part of the group's philanthropic commitment, beyond any legal compensation obligations.

According to Air India, ex-gratia assistance has been disbursed to 91% of affected families. The pending cases are primarily due to incomplete documentation or instances where families have declined to accept the payment.

Return Of Personal Belongings Underway

Air India said it has undertaken an extensive process to recover, catalogue and return personal belongings recovered from the crash site.

The airline preserved and documented more than 22,000 personal items with the assistance of an external specialist partner. Families were informed about recoverable belongings through email and provided access to a dedicated website.

Of the personal belongings associated with 187 deceased individuals, items linked to 139 victims have already been returned to families in India and the UK. The remaining cases involve documentation issues or situations where families chose not to accept the belongings.

For 77 deceased individuals whose belongings could not be conclusively linked to a specific person, Air India created an interactive platform enabling families to identify items. Belongings related to 60 of these victims have been returned, while families of 15 deceased individuals declined to take possession of recovered items.

The airline said all handovers were conducted personally and with sensitivity, following necessary regulatory approvals.

Air India also confirmed that 25 digital devices were recovered from the crash site. Following mandatory screening by Indian authorities, 16 devices have been returned to their respective families, while the remaining cases are pending documentation or involve families declining collection.

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