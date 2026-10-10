NIA Registers Case In Flydubai Incident Under Anti-Hijacking Act, UAPA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case under the Anti-Hijacking Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) over the alleged stabbing of Indian captain Smit Machchhar by his Omani co-pilot aboard a Flydubai flight on September 30. The assault raised suspicions that the co-pilot may have intended to seize control of the aircraft or bring it down.

According to the FIR, the Centre directed the NIA to investigate the incident after determining that the alleged offences attracted provisions of the Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016, and the UAPA, 1967.

ALSO READ | Flydubai Seeks Israel Nod To Resume Tel Aviv Flights After Cockpit Attack On Indian Pilot

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Flydubai flight FZ1073 took off from Dubai on September 30 with 174 passengers and six crew members on board. The flight was operated by Machchhar, an Indian national, and an Omani first officer when the alleged attack took place inside the cockpit.

The FIR states that the co-pilot attacked Machchhar with a knife, inflicting deep wounds to his head and hands. Passengers reportedly suspected that the assault was an attempt to seize control of the aircraft or deliberately crash it.

Passengers and crew members subsequently overpowered and restrained the co-pilot. Other pilots took control of the aircraft and landed it safely at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Airport in Tabuk, north-western Saudi Arabia, at 10.45 am Gulf Standard Time.

Saudi authorities arrested the co-pilot following the landing.

ALSO READ | FlyDubai Flight Scare: Co-Pilot Attack, 16,000-Foot Plunge And Emergency Landing

The FIR states that the Anti-Hijacking Act and the UAPA are scheduled offences under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008. The Centre invoked sub-sections (5) and (8) of Section 6, read with Section 8 of the NIA Act, to direct the agency to register a case and investigate the incident.

The case brings the alleged attack on an Indian pilot and suspicions of a threat to the safety of a passenger aircraft under the NIA's investigation. The FIR does not establish a motive for the alleged assault or identify any other individuals as participants in a conspiracy.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.