New Annual Toll Pass For Local Residents To Begin November 1

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will introduce a concessional annual toll pass for eligible private vehicle owners living within a 20-kilometre radius of National Highway toll plazas from November 1, 2026. Under the revised rules, the annual pass will cost Rs 1,500 or Rs 3,000, depending on the location of the toll plaza.

The changes have been notified under the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) (Fifth Amendment) Rules, 2026, dated October 26, 2026. The initiative aims to reduce toll expenses for local residents who frequently travel through nearby toll plazas for work, education and other daily activities.

Who Is Eligible for Annual Toll Pass?

The concessional pass will be available to owners of private, non-commercial vehicles residing within a 20-km radius of an eligible National Highway toll plaza. Applicants must have a valid and active FASTag linked to their vehicle and registered for non-commercial use.

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However, living within the specified distance does not automatically guarantee eligibility. Applicants must also meet the conditions prescribed under the amended rules.

Annual Toll Pass Fees: Rs 1,500 or Rs 3,000

The annual pass fee will depend on whether the toll plaza falls within or outside municipal or local urban limits.

Residents using toll plazas located outside municipal limits will pay Rs 1,500 annually, while those using toll plazas within municipal or local urban limits will have to pay Rs 3,000 per year.

The pass will remain valid only for the designated toll plaza and cannot be used universally across National Highway toll plazas.

How Much Can Commuters Save?

The scheme could offer substantial savings to residents who regularly use local toll plazas. Under the existing monthly pass arrangement cited in reports, eligible commuters pay Rs 360 per month, amounting to Rs 4,320 annually.

The government will revise these rates annually on April 1, according to the guidelines, as per Economic Times.

Where Will the Concessional Pass Not Apply?

The scheme will not apply to National Highways and expressways operating under a closed user fee collection system, where tolls are based on the distance travelled. Eligibility may also be restricted where a service road or alternative route is available, subject to the applicable rules.

The government has also retained the provision to revise the annual pass rates on April 1 each year.

The new arrangement is expected to provide financial relief to eligible local commuters, although access to the concession will depend on the toll plaza's location and the prescribed eligibility conditions.

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