NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Answer Key Released: Direct Link, Objection Fee, Last Date Explained

The National Testing Agency has released the provisional answer key for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination and opened the objection window for candidates who appeared for the test on June 21. The challenge portal will remain open until 11:50 pm on June 28.

Candidates who believe any answer in the provisional key is incorrect can raise objections online by paying a processing fee of Rs 200 per question. Supporting documents must be uploaded while submitting a challenge.

The agency said candidates can access the provisional answer key and submit objections through the official NEET website. The answer key challenge process is available from June 25 to June 28, 2026.

Key Dates

The objection window will close at 11:50 pm on June 28.

NTA has set a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 for each question challenged. Candidates must submit all supporting evidence, including references from NCERT or other recognised textbooks, while filing objections.

The agency said each objection can be submitted only once, and no changes will be allowed after the final submission. Candidates have been advised to review their responses carefully before making the payment.

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How To Apply

Candidates can raise objections by following these steps:

Visit the official NEET website.

Click on the "NEET (UG) 2026 Re-Examination Answer Key Dispute" link.

Log in using the application number and password.

Upload supporting documents.

Pay the processing fee and submit the objection.

NEET Re-Exam 2026: Direct Link

Fee Refund

Separately, NTA has asked candidates who appeared for the June 21 re-examination to update or confirm their bank account details to facilitate the refund of examination fees.

Candidates can submit their banking details through the official portal until 11:55 pm on June 30. NTA advised candidates to enter their account information carefully to avoid delays in processing the refund.

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