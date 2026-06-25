Muharram 2026 Holidays: Will Schools, Colleges Stay Shut Across India On Friday?

Schools and colleges across several states are expected to remain closed on Friday, June 26, in observance of Muharram, one of the most significant occasions in the Islamic calendar.

The Day of Ashura, observed on the 10th day of Muharram, will be commemorated in India on June 26, 2026. Educational institutions in states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, and West Bengal are likely to remain shut, although the final holiday schedule may vary depending on local moon sightings and state government notifications.

Parents and students are advised to check with their respective schools and colleges for confirmation.

The Centre has declared June 26 a gazetted holiday to mark Muharram, resulting in the closure of central government offices nationwide.

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Financial markets, including the BSE and NSE, will also remain shut, while physical banking operations will be suspended in several states in line with Reserve Bank of India holiday guidelines.

According to RBI notifications, banks will remain closed in states including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

With June 27 falling on the fourth Saturday and June 28 being Sunday, many bank branches across the country will remain closed for three consecutive days.

Muharram marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year. The month began on June 16 in several Gulf countries following crescent moon sightings, while India commenced the new Hijri year on June 17.

Ashura holds deep religious significance across the Muslim world. For Sunni Muslims, it commemorates the day Prophet Musa (Moses) and the Israelites were saved from Pharaoh. For Shia Muslims, it marks the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), at the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE.

Across India, Muharram is observed through prayer meetings, processions and community gatherings, with Ashura remaining a day of reflection, remembrance and solemn observance.

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