NEET SS 2025 Round 1: 6,035 Seats Allocated, Follow These Steps To Download Counselling Result

The provisional seat allocation outcome for NEET SS 2025 Round 1 represents a crucial milestone in the admission process for DM, MCh, and DrNB super-specialty programs throughout India. In this round, a total of 6,035 candidates have been assigned seats.

As per an official announcement, candidates whose category or quota has been adjusted within the same institution and subject must secure a new online-generated admission letter reflecting the updated seat. Not adhering to this requirement could lead to the cancellation of the allocated seat due to non-admission.

Also Read: NEET MDS Application Registration Opens: Key Dates, How To Submit, Fees And More

Admissions dates for NEET SS Round 1

Candidates can view the Round 1 allocation PDF on the official MCC site at mcc.nic.in. Those who have been assigned seats are mandated to report to their respective institutions from March 19 to March 25, 2026, bringing along all relevant documents and fees.

Follow these steps to check NEET SS seat allocation

Step 1: Visit mcc.nic.in or click here for the NEET SS round 1 results PDF link

Step 2: Click on the NEET SS round 1 results 2025 link found on the homepage

Step 3: Download the seat allocation result PDF

Step 4: Look for your roll number or name within the list

Step 5: Obtain the allocation letter for admission purposes

Also Read: NTA Extends NEET UG 2026 Registration Deadline To March 11 — Check New Dates, Steps To Apply

The choice finalization and locking option for Round 1 was concluded by MCC today at 8 am, marking the end of this stage in the counselling procedure. NEET SS counselling enables enrollment into super-specialty medical programs across both public and private medical institutions throughout the country.

This round lays the groundwork for the subsequent phases of counselling, and candidates are encouraged to meticulously adhere to official directives to ensure their admission.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026: Registration Window Closes On March 8, Check Steps By Step Guide To Apply Online

Seats removed in NEET SS round 1

The latest DNBSS seat matrix for Round I shows withdrawals at multiple institutes due to information received from them. Southern Railway Hospital, Chennai, has removed 1 seat in DNBS Cardio Thoracic Surgery (DCTS).

​Government Medical College, Karan Nagar, Srinagar, has withdrawn 3 Cardiology (DCD), 4 Gastroenterology (DGST), 2 Neuro Surgery (DNS), and 2 Paediatric Surgery (DPDS) seats, all based on institute requests. These changes update the available seats for counselling.

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