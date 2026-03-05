NEET UG 2026: Registration Window Closes On March 8, Check Steps By Step Guide To Apply Online

The registration window for the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 will close on March 8, 2026.

Individuals intending to take the exam need to finalise the online application procedure prior to the specified deadline on the official site neet.nia.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency is overseeing the registration process. As announced in the official notice dated February 8, 2026, applications are only being accepted through online methods.

Follow these steps to Apply online for NEET UG 2026

Step 1: Individuals can take the following actions to register:

Step 2: Navigate to the official site neet.nta.nic.in

Step 3: Select the NEET UG 2026 enrollment link

Step 4: Finish the registration process by providing essential information

Step 5: Carefully complete the application form

Step 6: Attach the necessary documents

Step 7: Pay the application fee digitally

Step 8: Submit the application and retrieve the confirmation slip.

NEET UG 2026 Fees and Exam Overview

NEET UG 2026 application fees vary by category: Rs 1,700 for General, Rs 1,600 for EWS/OBC-NCL, Rs 1,000 for SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender, and Rs 9,500 for candidates outside India.

The exam lasts 180 minutes (3 hours), from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM IST, in pen-and-paper mode. It supports 13 languages: Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NEET UG Registration Date

The enrollment timeline for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2026 will conclude on March 8, leaving candidates with just a few days to file their applications.

Aspirants should keep these dates in mind for NEET UG Registration

Registration start date: February 8, 2026

Last day to apply: March 8, 2026 (by 9:00 PM)

Final date for fee submission: March 8, 2026 (by 11:50 PM)

Correction period: March 10 to March 12, 2026

