Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Resigns; CM Mamata Banerjee Says 'Shocked And Deeply Concerned'

CV Ananda Bose's resignation comes ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Resigns; CM Mamata Banerjee Says 'Shocked And Deeply Concerned'
CV Ananda Bose.
Photo: @BengalGovernor/X

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose resigned from his post on Thursday, after spending 3.5 years in office.

The resignation comes ahead of the state assembly elections.

Speaking to PTI, Bose said that he has spent enough time at the governor's office. Bose was appointed Bengal governor on November 17, 2022.

However, he has not disclosed any reason for the resignation.

Meanwhile, reacting to development, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she is shocked and deeply concerned by the sudden news of the resignation.

"The reasons behind his resignation are not known to me at this moment. However, given the prevailing circumstances, I would not be surprised if the Governor has been subjected to some pressure from the Union Home Minister to serve certain political interests on the eve of the forthcoming State Assembly elections."

Mamata stated that the Union Home Minister just informed her that R.N. Ravi is being appointed as Governor of West Bengal.

"He never consulted with me as per the established convention in this regard. Such actions undermine the spirit of the Constitution of India and strike at the very foundation of our federal structure. The Centre must respect the principles of cooperative federalism and refrain from taking unilateral decisions that erode democratic conventions and the dignity of States."

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Back In Red; Dow Jones Slumps 400 Points As Iran Crisis Deepens

US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Back In Red; Dow Jones Slumps 400 Points As Iran Crisis Deepens

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search