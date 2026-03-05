West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Resigns; CM Mamata Banerjee Says 'Shocked And Deeply Concerned'

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose resigned from his post on Thursday, after spending 3.5 years in office.



The resignation comes ahead of the state assembly elections.



Speaking to PTI, Bose said that he has spent enough time at the governor's office. Bose was appointed Bengal governor on November 17, 2022.



However, he has not disclosed any reason for the resignation.



Meanwhile, reacting to development, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she is shocked and deeply concerned by the sudden news of the resignation.



"The reasons behind his resignation are not known to me at this moment. However, given the prevailing circumstances, I would not be surprised if the Governor has been subjected to some pressure from the Union Home Minister to serve certain political interests on the eve of the forthcoming State Assembly elections."



Mamata stated that the Union Home Minister just informed her that R.N. Ravi is being appointed as Governor of West Bengal.



"He never consulted with me as per the established convention in this regard. Such actions undermine the spirit of the Constitution of India and strike at the very foundation of our federal structure. The Centre must respect the principles of cooperative federalism and refrain from taking unilateral decisions that erode democratic conventions and the dignity of States."

