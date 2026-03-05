Indian Navy Joins Search Operation After Distress Call From Iran's IRIS Dena Ship

The Indian Navy on Thursday said that it had launched search and rescue operations after receiving a distress call from the Iranian warship IRIS Dena, which the US submarine had sunk in international waters.



At least 80 people on the ship were killed after it was struck by a torpedo from a United States submarine off Sri Lanka's southern coast.



The Iranian warship was returning home after participating in the Milan multilateral naval exercise hosted by India.



The Indian Navy said that a distress call from IRIS Dena was received at the MRCC Colombo in the early hours of 04 March 26 as reported by the Sri Lankan Navy.



"The ship was operating 20 NM West of Galle in the SAR region under Sri Lankan responsibility. On receipt of the information, the Indian Navy promptly launched its SAR efforts, commencing with a long-range maritime patrol aircraft at 1000 hr on 04 March 26 to augment the search efforts led by Sri Lanka," Indian Navy.

It further stated that another aircraft with air droppable life rafts was also kept on standby for immediate deployment.



"INS Tarangini which was operating in the vicinity, was deployed for aiding the rescue efforts and arrived in the search area by 1600 hr on 04 March 26. By this time, SAR had been undertaken by the Sri Lankan Navy and other agencies."



The Navy also stated that INS Ikshak has sailed from Kochi to augment the search efforts and continues to remain in the area to search for missing personnel as a humanitarian measure for ship's wrecked personnel.



"Coordination with the Sri Lankan side on Search and Rescue efforts is ongoing."



Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused the US Navy of committing an “an atrocity at sea” for sinking the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean.



“Mark my words: The US will come to bitterly regret (the) precedent it has set,” he said on social media.

