Buy, Sell Or Hold: Oil India, Samvardhana Motherson, Tata Motors, Hindustan Zinc And Eternal — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Oil India Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Eternal Ltd. stock at an attractive price?

Avinash Gorakshakar, director of research at Profitmart Securities and Chandan Taparia, head of Technical & Derivatives Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Oil India (CMP: Rs 479.10)

Gorakshakar: Hold

Oil India is a company that is more on the upstream side.

If crude prices go beyond Rs 85-90 a barrel you could see a big upside.

Better to hold due to geopolitical situation between US and Iran.

Hold for three to six months.

Samvardhana Motherson International (CMP: Rs 126.34)

Taparia: Buy On Dips

Positive on the counter.

Seen corrective move in last four days.

Decline could be bought.

With support of Rs 155.

Upside target of of Rs 130-135

Tata Motors (CMP: Rs 480.40)

Taparia: Buy On Dips

Major trend is positive.

Buying opportunity on declines.

With the support of Rs 450, utilise any declines towards Rs 465- Rs 470.

Upside target towards Rs 500- Rs 520.

Hindustan Zinc (CMP: Rs 595.65)

Taparia: Hold

Can book some profit and recover capital.

Silver to likely show a steady gain in coming quarters.

Counter being the only player in private sector to make silver could benefit.

Book about 40% profits, hold rest.

REC (CMP: Rs 341.85)

Taparia: Hold

As of now, trend is negative to rangebound.

However its recovered after the decline of last four days.

Advised to use support near Rs 329 and can bounce to Rs 355.

Tough to surpass Rs 365.

Use small trading range.

Eternal (CMP: Rs 240.14)

Taparia: Hold

Hold the stock.

Target is Rs 280.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision

