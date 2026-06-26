Mumbai Local Trains Delayed On Western Railway: Here's What Happened

Western Railway's suburban train services were halted for 10 to 15 minutes on Friday morning after an overhead equipment (OHE) snag and a point failure, according to a report by PTI citing an official.

The issue occurred on the down-fast line between Dadar and Churchgate stations at around 6 am.

The Vande Bharat Express departed from Mumbai Central station, bound to Ahmedabad, but came to a pause following the OHE power supply disruption.

Even after the snag was resolved by 7.22 am, a train crossing point failure at Churchgate station disrupted movement on the up and down lines between 8.10 am and 8.40 am, further impacting suburban services during morning rush hours, the official said.

These issues were rectified but suburban trains continued to run behind schedule by around 10 to 15 minutes.

Speaking to PTI, one of the commuters travelling from Virar to Marine Lines said Churchgate-bound local trains were bunching up and taking longer than usual to reach their destinations. Other commuters too raised concerns over the delayed suburban services towards CSMT due to a point failure near Kalyan station, but there was no official confirmation from Central Railway.

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