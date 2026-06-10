Mumbai Bomb Scare: Email Threatens To Target BSE Building, CM's Office, BMC

Mumbai civic officials received a bomb threat email on Wednesday morning, warning of possible blasts at several prominent locations in the city, including the Mayor's office, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, the Chief Minister's office and BMC offices.

The email, sent at 9:21 am to senior Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) officials, claimed that explosive devices would be used at multiple sites through the day. The email, accessed by NDTV Marathi, listed out a schedule on where the bombs were allegedly going to be planted.

According to the email, a bomb would be planted at 1:11 pm at the Mayor's office as well as the BSE building with the aim to 'finish Hindustani economy', the Maharashtra Chief Minister's office at 2:11 pm, various BMC offices at 3:11 pm.

The message also contained references to Khalistan and past events linked to Operation Blue Star and the Punjab insurgency of the 1980s.

The email referred to Operation Blue Star, the 1984 military operation conducted at the Golden Temple to remove militants demanding a separate Khalistan state. The operation was followed by a long period of militancy in Punjab.

Mumbai Police is treating the email as a serious security threat, even as they verify its authenticity. Further details are awaited from police and civic officials.

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