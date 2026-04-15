Mumbai: Beam Collapses At Bandra Kurla Complex Metro Construction Site During Lifting

A heavy beam being hoisted by a crane reportedly slipped or collapsed at a Mumbai Metro construction site in the Bandra Kurla Complex during routine lifting operations on Wednesday morning, reported NDTV. The beam collapsed while it was being positioned, triggering concern among workers at the site.

The emergency response teams and officials from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) rushed to the location soon after the incident to secure the area and assess the extent of the damage. According to the preliminary information, there were no fatalities. However, some workers are believed to have suffered minor injuries, though officials are yet to release an exact number.

Initial assessments suggest that the mishap occurred due to a technical failure during the lifting phase of the girder installation. Authorities are examining whether the collapse was caused by a mechanical fault in the crane or a possible lapse in safety procedures.

An official inquiry s expected to be launched to determine the precise cause of the incident. Further details are awaited as investigations continue.

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