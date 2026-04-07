Mumbai Metro's Red And Yellow Lines To Part Ways From April 8: Check Updated Time Table And Other Key Details

Amid the expansion of the Mumbai metro network, two lines in the western suburbs will split from Wednesday, April 8, to run as independent lines, with an interchange point available at Dahisar Metro station. Among these are the Red Line 7 that will continue its run from Gundavli to Mira Road as well as the Yellow Line 2A, which runs from DN Nagar/Andheri to Dahisar station. The two lines will no longer integrate the Western Express Highway with the link road.

The new timetables come into effect on April 8. The Dahisar station has been significantly upgraded as an interchange station to provide seamless connectivity to passengers. The move comes amid the launch of two new corridors - Metro Lines 2B and 9 - to boost suburban connectivity. The aim is to provide a fully integrated metro network in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Metro Line 9 is the maiden metro corridor in Thane district, while Line 2B extends metro connectivity to key Harbour Line areas, such as Chembur as well as adjoining localities.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Monday informed that the two new lines - Metro Line 9 and Metro Line 2B - are all set to commence commercial operations on April 8.

The new metro corridors will be opened in phases, with their full routes becoming operational at a later stage.

The expansion allows Metro Line 2A and Metro Line 7 to operate as independent corridors. Line 7 will run in integration with Line 9 to provide direct connectivity from Andheri East to Mira-Bhayandar via Kashigaon, read an official statement.

Mumbai Metro Updated Time Table

Metro Line 2A: This will function as a standalone corridor, with services scheduled to start at 5:50 a.m. and running till around 11 p.m. The peak-hour frequency will be about six minutes. In total, 289 services will be operated on weekdays, 231 on Saturdays and 213 on Sundays.

Integrated Metro Line 7 and Line 9 corridor: This will have a route length of 19.79 km and will operate from 5:50 a.m. to 11 p.m., with peak frequency of under six minutes. It will offer direct connectivity across key suburban stretches.

On this line, a total of 276 services will run on weekdays, 223 on Saturdays and 205 on Sundays.

Further, passengers have an interchange facility available at Dahisar station between Lines 2A and 7, allowing seamless transfers without exiting the paid area.

Metro Line 2B: Covering a distance of 5.38 km between Mandale and Diamond Garden, this line will run from 6 a.m. to around 10:30 p.m. with a frequency of about nine-and-a-half minutes. It will operate a total of 209 services daily.

The entire Metro Line 2B network runs between Andheri West and Mandale at Mankhurd in the eastern suburbs.

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