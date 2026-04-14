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Middle East Crisis: EAM Jaishankar Speaks To Counterparts From Kuwait, Singapore

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar discussed the Middle East crisis and the welfare of Indians in Kuwait with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

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Middle East Crisis: EAM Jaishankar Speaks To Counterparts From Kuwait, Singapore
Jaishankar discussed the "well-being of the Indian community" in the Gulf nation
Photo: S Jaishankar/X

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke to his counterparts from Kuwait and Singapore, focusing on the Middle East crisis as the US blockade of Iranian ports takes effect. In his conversation with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Jaishankar also discussed the "well-being of the Indian community" in the Gulf nation.

"A good conversation with FM Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah of Kuwait. It focused on the regional situation and the well-being of the Indian community," the external affairs minister said on social media.

Jaishankar said he and Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan exchanged views on the Middle East conflict and its implications. "Always nice to speak to FM @VivianBala of Singapore. Our discussions were about the conflict in West Asia and its implications," he said.

Hours after the Iran-US talks in Islamabad ended without any outcome, US President Donald Trump on Sunday said the US military will begin a blockade to stop ships from entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz and stop all traffic to Iranian ports starting 10 am ET (7:30 pm Indian time) on Monday.

The blockade has already taken effect. The Strait of Hormuz is a critical shipping route that handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas).

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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