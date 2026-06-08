MHT CET Result Date 2026: PCM & PCB Scorecards To Be Out Soon At cetcell.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is anticipated to declare the MHT CET 2026 results soon for the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) streams. After the announcement, candidates will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official portals, cetcell.mahacet.org and mahacet.org.

While officials haven't disclosed the precise date and time for the results' release, they are expected to be declared in the second week of June 2026. Candidates should prepare their login details in advance and frequently check the official website for the latest updates.

MHT CET Result 2026: Follow these steps to check & download the results

Step 1: Navigate to the official site at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Select the link for the MHT CET 2026 results featured on the homepage.

Step 3: Input your roll number and password.

Step 4: Submit the information.

Step 5: The scorecard will display on your screen.

Step 6: Download and preserve it for future reference.

Step 7: Print a copy for your admission and counselling requirements.

The CET Cell has already released the final answer key on May 30 after reviewing objections raised by candidates. As per the exam schedule, the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) first attempt was conducted from April 11 to 20, 2026, followed by the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) first attempt from April 21 to 26, 2026.

The PCB second attempt was held on May 10 and 11, while the PCM second attempt took place from May 12 to 21, 2026. With the answer key now finalised, candidates are eagerly awaiting the official result declaration.

MHT CET Result 2026: What Next?

Once the results are announced, candidates who qualify must engage in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) to secure a place in engineering, pharmacy, and other professional courses provided by affiliated institutions. The admission procedure typically encompasses registration, preparation of a merit list, preference submission, allocation of seats, and verification of documents.

Through MHT CET, aspirants can gain entry to several prestigious institutions in Maharashtra, such as COEP Technological University, Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) in Mumbai, and the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) in Mumbai.

Applicants are encouraged to have all required documents prepared and to remain informed about the counselling schedule and CAP-related updates on the official website.

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