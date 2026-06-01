Major Accident On Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Two Killed; Traffic Disrupted For Several Hours

Two people were killed and an elderly woman was seriously injured in a major accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway after a container truck overturned and was subsequently hit by another truck, officials said.

The 80-year-old woman was travelling in a passing car when the crash occurred. Traffic was disrupted for several hours, while police have launched an investigation into the incident, reported IANS.

Initially, following a severe accident on the Mumbai-bound "Missing Link", the Connecting Link section of the expressway, authorities temporarily shut down the stretch. Vehicles heading from Lonavala towards Mumbai were rerouted via the main expressway and the old Pune-Mumbai Highway, triggering heavy congestion and nearly two hours of major delays, as per local media.

Highway authorities later cleared the damaged vehicles and debris from the roadway, allowing the Missing Link section to be reopened for regular traffic. Officials confirmed that the accident did not affect the opposite lanes, leaving vehicles travelling from Mumbai towards Pune completely unaffected.

Two weeks earlier, two people were killed and two others sustained critical injuries following a three-truck pile-up on the Mumbai-bound carriageway of the Mumbai–Pune Expressway near Khopoli in the evening.

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The fatal collision, which involved three heavy vehicles, had led to severe traffic disruptions on the highway. Emergency response teams had rushed the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway recorded 187 accidents in 2025. Official data showed a decline in fatal crashes on the nearly 95-km stretch, from 74 in 2024 to 60 in 2025, while deaths reduced from 90 to 68. Serious injury accidents also fell from 48 to 41, and the number of people seriously injured slightly decreased from 143 to 140, indicating a marginal overall improvement in road safety trends, reported The Economic Times.

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