Mahadev App Co-Founder Ravi Uppal Arrested In Dubai, ED And CBI Begin Extradition Efforts

Ravi Uppal, who is the co-founder of the Mahadev online betting app and a key accused in the alleged illegal betting syndicate, has reportedly been arrested in Dubai, according to officials familiar with the development, as reported by NDTV.

The major development in the case comes days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) secured the extradition of his business partner and another person who is alleged mastermind in the case, Saurabh Chandrakar, from Oman to India.

Indian agencies have learnt about Uppal's arrest through unofficial channels. However, UAE authorities have not yet formally informed India about his arrest.

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Officials are gathering information through proper channels and working to expedite the process of bringing him back to India.

ALSO READ: CBI Brings Back Mahadev App Accused Sourabh Chandrakar From Oman In Rs 6,000-Crore Betting Case

An Indian government official told Hindustan Times that agencies would try to secure his extradition from the UAE at the earliest.

Who Is Ravi Uppal?

Ravi Uppal is a resident of Bhilai in Chhattisgarh and is one of the main promoters of Mahadev Online Book, along with Saurabh Chandrakar.

According to the ED's investigation, the two operated the betting syndicate from Dubai. Uppal allegedly managed the organisation's financial network, including hawala transactions and betting operators, while Chandrakar primarily handled its promotion and operations.

The ED has alleged that Uppal handled hawala transactions involving hundreds of crores of rupees. He was also reportedly a key point of contact for politicians and bureaucrats in Chhattisgarh.

The agency is looking to question him to establish the money trail, identify the beneficiaries of the alleged illegal proceeds and gather more information about the network's financial operations.

Ravi Uppal's Previous Detention In Dubai

An Interpol Red Notice was issued against Uppal in October 2023. He was subsequently detained by Dubai authorities in December 2023.

However, he was released within around 45 days. The ED had also sent an extradition request to the UAE in January 2024.

Uppal had reportedly left the UAE last year and was believed to be living in Vanuatu.

ED And CBI Step Up Efforts In Mahadev Betting App Case

With Chandrakar now back in India, investigative agencies are looking to secure Uppal's extradition from Dubai.

The ED is also pursuing another accused in the case, Vikas Chhaparia, who is believed to be in Dubai. Efforts are underway to bring him to India as well.

The ED has alleged that Mahadev Online Book operated through a network of betting panels and branches, with proceeds from betting activities being routed through hawala channels and offshore accounts.

ALSO READ: CBI Arrests 'Kingpin' In Rs 6,000-Crore Mahadev Betting App Case

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