LPG ATM Set Up In Gurugram: How Does It Work? All You Need To Know

Tensions in the Middle East have resulted in the launch of a unique LPG ATM in Haryana's Gurugram. Amid the ongoing supply crunch of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) in many parts of India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. has launched a pilot project to install an LPG ATM in the city's Sohna area.

The new ATM, installed at Central Park Flower Valley, Sector 33, Sohna, can refill a cylinder in just 2–3 minutes. The project is aimed at providing a fast and convenient solution for residents.

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Indian households are heavily reliant on LPGs for meeting their cooking fuel needs. According to Reuters, India consumed about 33.15 million metric tonnes of cooking gas last year, with imports meeting roughly 60% of demand. Nearly 90% of those imports came from the Middle East, which remained affected due to the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

How The Machine Operates?

According to The Times of India, the LPG ATM offers automated, contactless refills in the residential township. It dispenses lighter, cleaner composite cylinders weighing 15 kg, with a transparent body to easily check gas levels, making refills faster and safer.

This makes this initiative different from traditional-iron built LPGs, which weigh about 31kg in total with 14kg of gas. The new models have a fibre-based composite version and weigh around 15kg with the same quantity of gas.

The report added that the process to get LPGs refilled at this ATM is fully automated for consumer's convenience. Users need to enter their registered mobile number, verify via OTP, scan the empty cylinder's QR/barcode and complete payment digitally using UPI or a debit card. After a digital eligibility check, the LPG ATM releases a filled cylinder and stores the empty one inside.

How Is It Restocked?

Installed on March 6, this new LPG ATM can hold up to 10 cylinders at a time. When stock drops to two, the nearest gas agency receives an alert to replenish it.

The report added that even with a higher capacity, so far only four cylinders have been dispensed. This comes as awareness about the facility remains low at the moment.

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Speaking to TOI, officials highlighted that composite cylinders are easier to carry, safer, and dust- and corrosion-free.

According to the report, consumers can also exchange regular cylinders for composite ones at the LPG ATM. With its launch, locals are already feeling relieved as the facility has given them independence from delivery schedules

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