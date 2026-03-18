As LPG Runs Low, India's Restaurant Kitchens Slow Down, Menus Change

Around lunch and dinner hours, restaurant kitchens are usually at their busiest — flames high, pans sizzling, orders moving fast. But in many parts of India now, that rhythm is slowing down. A shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is quietly disrupting how restaurants cook, serve and survive.



The world's fastest-growing major economy imports about 85% of its LPG from the Middle East, much of it used in cooking food for its 140 crore people.

Therefore, from small local eateries to well-known dining spots, the problem is the same: not enough cooking gas. Since most restaurants depend almost entirely on LPG, even a short supply gap can throw the entire kitchen off balance.

The first change customers are noticing is on the menu. Some dishes are disappearing, especially those that take longer to cook or need constant flame. Buffets are being reduced or paused, and large catering orders are being avoided. “We are focusing only on what we can cook quickly,” is a common line now in many kitchens.

Behind the scenes, the pressure is even higher. Restaurant owners say getting LPG cylinders has become unpredictable. In some cases, they are paying extra just to keep the kitchen running. That cost, slowly but surely, is showing up on the bill, with food prices inching up.

To manage, many kitchens are experimenting. Induction cooktops and electric stoves are being used more than before. But it's not a perfect switch. Chefs say certain dishes simply don't taste the same without a direct flame. For smaller eateries, the situation is tougher — some have even turned to firewood as a backup, adding more effort to already long working hours.

The ripple effect is spreading beyond restaurants. Bakeries and small food units are also cutting down production, unsure of how long the shortage will last. For an industry that feeds millions every day and employs a large workforce, the uncertainty is worrying.

Restaurant groups have asked for a steady and clear supply system, saying that even short disruptions can lead to losses. For now, most are trying to adjust, one day at a time.

For customers, the change may seem small — a missing dish here, a slightly higher price there. But inside the kitchen, the challenge is constant. Until the gas supply improves, India's food scene may continue to feel a little less full, and a lot more careful.

Also Read: LPG Crisis May Hit Food Delivery: Who Will Be Impacted More - Swiggy Or Zomato?

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