Laid-Off Oracle Employee Returns To Bhubaneswar, Becomes Uber Driver; Plans To Start Business

A techie laid off by Oracle has managed to get back on his feet as a self employed Uber driver and is working on starting a business - all without the use of stock trading. Nayak Satya, a business and product builder, posted on 'X' about his friend, a techie from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, who returned to his hometown after being let go from the IT company.

He used "old school" investments to provide himself a steady source of income while he took to self employed Uber cab driving to complement his passive income.

One of my close friends was fired from Oracle Bangalore.



No panic, no stress, and no crying on social media.



He straight away came back to his hometown Bhubaneswar



He had postal fixed deposits in two joint accounts ₹15 lakh each. One with his parents, and the other in his… — Nayak Satya (@NayakSatya_SG) April 5, 2026

Satya said that his friend utilised postal fixed deposits amounting to Rs 15 lakh each. He allocated one to his parents, and the other in his and his wife's name while opening one in his child's account too.

These investments provided him close to Rs 28,000 in total interest every month. He also made fixed deposits in Indian banks worth Rs 30 lakh, netting him Rs 15,00 per month.

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"He never followed influencers, never did SIPs (systematic investment plans), and avoided all the modern financial hype. Pure old school vibes, steady process and discipline," he said.

The techie moved back home with his parents and started working as an Uber driver as per his convenience and earns well for himself, according to Satya. He is also planning to start a small business with his parents without the use of a loan.

"He has no EMIs (equated monthly installments) and no loans for any metro city flat. At the same time, he is calmly planning to start a small business with the help of his parents," Satya said.

The product builder stated that when his techie friend lost his job, he did not panic, take stress or complain on social media and instead relied on his forward-looking planning. He encouraged others to also keep this in mind amid a precarious job market.

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