KV Admissions 2026-27: Kendriya Vidyalaya Opens Applications — How To Apply? Check Age Criteria

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is now accepting applications for Class I and Balvatika (in select KVs) for the academic year 2026-27, starting from March 20, 2026. Parents can apply by providing the necessary documentation of their children. The applicable fee should be sumitted within the deadline. The final date for KVS applications for the year 2026-27 is April 2. After this date, any requests for application submissions will not be considered.

It is essential for guardians to note that the minimum eligibility age for admission in Class I is set at six years "Reckoning of age for all Classes shall be as on 31.03.2026,"as per the admission announcement.

Also Read: Kendriya Vidyalaya 2026-27 Admissions Notification To Be Out Soon: Check Eligibility, Reservation

Age criteria for KV administration

A child must turn six years old by March 31 of the academic year during which they are applying (children born on April 1 will also be eligible). The age requirements for admission to various classes in Kendriya Vidyalayas are detailed below:

Class 1 – 6 years but under eight years of age

Class 2 – 7 years but under nine years of age

Class 3 – 8 years but under 10 years of age

Class 4 – 9 years but under 11 years of age

Class 5 – 10 years but under 12 years of age

Class 6 – 10 years but under 12 years of age

Class 7 – 11 years but under 13 years of age

Class 8 – 12 years but under 14 years of age

Class 9 – 13 years but under 15 years of age

Class 10 – 14 years but under 16 years of age

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Follow these steps to Apply online for admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya

Step 1: Visit the official site at kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2: On the main page, click on the admission 2026-27 section

Step 3: Choose "New Registration" and provide the necessary information

Step 4: Log in with your registered email address and password, then complete the application form

Step 5: Include personal details and school choices, and upload the required documents

Step 6: Submit the application and pay the fee online

Step 7: Download the confirmation page for future reference.

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