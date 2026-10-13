Kolkata Police Constable Result 2026 Released; Check PMT, PET Dates And Admit Card Details

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the Kolkata Police Constable and Lady Constable Preliminary Written Test results and individual scorecards for the 2024 recruitment drive. Candidates can check their qualifying status online, with shortlisted applicants set to appear for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) from October 28, 2026.

According to the recruitment board's notification dated October 12, the results and scorecards are available through the official WBPRB website. The preliminary examination was conducted on December 21, 2025, for recruitment to Constable posts.

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A total of 47,943 candidates have qualified for the next stage, including 43,766 male and 4,177 female candidates, along with shortlisted transgender candidates, as reported in the recruitment updates.

The physical tests are scheduled to begin on October 28, while eligible candidates can download their digital admit cards from October 15 through the designated recruitment portal.

How to Check Kolkata Police Constable Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results and download their scorecards:

Visit the official WBPRB website at https://prb.wb.gov.in/. Find the link for the Kolkata Police Constable and Lady Constable Preliminary Written Test result. Enter the Application Serial Number and Date of Birth. Select the permanent district or state, if required. View the qualifying status and download the scorecard for future reference.

Candidates shortlisted for the physical tests should visit https://wbprb.applythrunet.co. in/ to download their admit cards from October 15. They must carry a printed copy of the admit card to the test venue and follow the instructions issued by the board.

The PMT will assess candidates against the prescribed physical measurement standards, while the PET will evaluate their physical endurance. Candidates must qualify in the required stages to proceed further in the recruitment process.

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The recruitment board has also cautioned applicants against intermediaries claiming to guarantee selection in exchange for money, reiterating that the selection process is merit-based.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official WBPRB website for updates regarding the physical tests, reporting instructions and subsequent recruitment stages.

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