Kolkata Festive Season Spending Expands Beyond Food As Premium Spirits Gain Ground

Kolkata's festive season is traditionally associated with Durga Puja, pandal hopping, elaborate meals and family gatherings, but the celebrations are also reflecting a broader shift in urban consumption.

Premium spirits, once largely centred around whisky, are increasingly sharing space with rum, gin and more experimental styles as consumers become more willing to explore different flavour profiles.

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Durga Puja in Kolkata is celebrated on a massive scale, with neighbourhoods building elaborate pandals and artistic installations, illuminating streets and drawing large crowds late into the night.

The festival drives intense activity across restaurants, retail, transport, fashion and hospitality, while homes become centres for family gatherings and social get-togethers. From community celebrations to private parties and festive dinners, the period is one of the busiest consumption windows of the year in the city.

The change is particularly visible during the festive period, when home gatherings, private dinners and social occasions tend to drive discretionary spending. Rather than sticking to a single familiar category, consumers are increasingly choosing bottles based on taste, occasion and food pairings.

The alcoholic beverages (alcobev) sector sees a bump in sales during Kolkata's festive season, when home gatherings, private dinners and social occasions drive discretionary spending.

The broader takeaway is that festive alcohol consumption in urban India is becoming less category-driven and more experience-led.

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Consumers are experimenting across whisky, rum and gin, while house parties and smaller gatherings are creating demand for a wider range of bottles rather than a single default choice.

For retailers and spirits makers, the festive season remains an important consumption window, but the changing mix also points to a market where variety, flavour and occasion are playing a larger role in purchase decisions.

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