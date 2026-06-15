Kerala HSCAP 2026 Plus One Admission Process Begins After First Allotment Result Released

The admissions for Kerala Plus One (Class 11) started from 10.00 am today as the Kerala Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) has announced the first allotment results for 2026 Plus One (Class 11) enrolments. Candidates who were allotted seats can now verify their allotment details on the official website.

Students who applied through the Single Window System (SWS) can now check their allotment status on the official website.

The initial allotment outcome represents the final seat distribution determined by students' qualifications, reservation policies, and selected schools and courses. Students allocated a seat in the initial allotment are required to finalise the enrolment process within the designated timeframe to confirm their admission. The first allotment statistics can be checked here:

Kerala HSCAP 2026: Admission Deadline For First Merit List

Students who have received their seats in the initial round are required to finalise the admission procedure from June 15 to June 17, 2026.

The admission procedure will be available until 5:00 PM on June 17, 2026. Candidates must appear at their designated school with all necessary documents and complete the enrolment formalities before the cutoff. The overall first allotment statistics can be checked here.

Kerala HSCAP 2026: Direct Link

The direct link to verify the Kerala HSCAP 2026 First allotment results is made available here -> Direct Link

Kerala HSCAP 2026: Follow these steps to check merit list

Step 1: Visit the official HSCAP portal.

Step 2: Click on the "Candidate Login - SWS" option present on the main page.

Step 3: Input your application ID, password, and captcha verification code.

Step 4: Click on the "First Allotment Outcome 2026" link.

Step 5: The allotment details will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Download and save the allotment certificate for later use.

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Kerala HSCAP 2026: What Next?

Students who are not satisfied with their allotted seat have two options under the admission process. They can choose to wait for the next allotment round, where their choices will again be considered for a better option, subject to the admission rules and availability of seats.

Alternatively, they may accept the currently allotted seat and still remain eligible for upgradation in subsequent allotment rounds as per HSCAP guidelines, allowing them to secure a seat while keeping the possibility of a better one open.

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