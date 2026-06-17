'Calm, Cool, Total Killer': Trump All Praise For PM Modi After G7 Meet

US President Donald Trump showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, highlighting what he described as Modi's unique blend of composure and toughness.

The remarks echoed Trump's earlier description of the Indian leader as "calm", "cool" and a "total killer" — a characterization he has used to underscore Modi's negotiating skills and political strength despite his measured public persona.

(This is a developing story)

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