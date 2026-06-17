US-Iran Deal Details LIVE Updates: Trump To Publicly Share MoU Elements Shortly

Washington and Tehran are moving toward formally signing a framework agreement aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz. An interim agreement expected to be signed on Friday would allow Tehran to resume crude sales immediately, while also laying the groundwork for broader negotiations to formally end hostilities and impose new restrictions on Iran's nuclear programme.

A draft memorandum reportedly includes commitments from Iran to ensure safe passage for merchant vessels through the Strait of Hormuz and from the US to lift restrictions that have disrupted traffic through the key shipping route.

The agreement is also expected to include waivers covering Iranian crude exports and related services such as shipping, insurance and banking, potentially easing barriers that have constrained supply for years.

US President is expect to go live soon to give out more details on the deal. Stay connected with NDTV Profit as we give you more updates.