US-Iran Deal Details LIVE Updates: Trump To Publicly Share MoU Elements Shortly

Washington and Tehran are moving toward formally signing a framework agreement aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz. An interim agreement expected to be signed on Friday would allow Tehran to resume crude sales immediately, while also laying the groundwork for broader negotiations to formally end hostilities and impose new restrictions on Iran's nuclear programme.
A draft memorandum reportedly includes commitments from Iran to ensure safe passage for merchant vessels through the Strait of Hormuz and from the US to lift restrictions that have disrupted traffic through the key shipping route.
The agreement is also expected to include waivers covering Iranian crude exports and related services such as shipping, insurance and banking, potentially easing barriers that have constrained supply for years.
US President is expect to go live soon to give out more details on the deal. Stay connected with NDTV Profit as we give you more updates.
US-Iran Deal Details LIVE Updates: How Hezbollah Stands To Benefit From US-Iran Deal
With the recently mediated US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MoU), Hezbollah is in a great position to benefit politically, tactically, and financially. The group is using the dynamic conditions of the peace agreement to undo its wartime losses, despite suffering significant infrastructure destruction, mass population displacement and high casualties during its current war with Israel, Reuters reported.
Although its specifics have not been disclosed, mediator Pakistan has stated that the US-Iranian MoU, which is scheduled to be signed on Friday, is anticipated to put an end to hostilities on all fronts.
Read more here.
US-Iran Deal Details LIVE Updates: What Iran Will Gain
For Tehran's battered economy, the maritime provisions matter most. The US is obligated to lift its naval blockade the moment the ink dries and bring shipping traffic back to full pre-war levels within a month.
Iran, in turn, must clear mines and remove technical hurdles so merchant vessels can move freely between the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman again, also within 30 days.
Perhaps the single biggest prize for Iran is economic.
Washington and its regional partners are to draft a joint rehabilitation plan for the Iranian economy, with reportedly financing guaranteed at a minimum of $300 billion. The mechanics of disbursing this money are to be hammered out within 60 days. However, Trump has refuted this claim.
US-Iran Deal Details LIVE Updates: What We Know So Far
An interim agreement expected to be signed on Friday would allow Tehran to resume crude sales immediately, while also laying the groundwork for broader negotiations to formally end hostilities and impose new restrictions on Iran's nuclear programme.
A draft memorandum reportedly includes commitments from Iran to ensure safe passage for merchant vessels through the Strait of Hormuz and from the US to lift restrictions that have disrupted traffic through the key shipping route.
The agreement is also expected to include waivers covering Iranian crude exports and related services such as shipping, insurance and banking, potentially easing barriers that have constrained supply for years.
US-Iran Deal Details LIVE Updates: Israel Should Protect Itself, Says Trump
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Israel should protect itself but use good judgement. He further said that he wants Israel to use good judgement.
US-Iran Deal Details LIVE Updates: I Think It Will Be Signed, Says Trump
When asked about Iran-US deal President Trump said, "You never know, I think it will be signed." He also added that Iran leadership wants to make a deal.
US-Iran Deal Details LIVE Updates: Iran Deal A Wall To Nuclear Weapon
Iran deal is a wall to nuclear weapon, US President Donald Trump said during a press conference.
US-Iran Deal Details LIVE Updates: Trump To Publicly Share MoU Elements Shortly
The US President will soon go live from France to give more details on Iran and US deal.
"I will be doing a Press Conference in 45 minutes from France. I’ll then be heading to Versailles for Dinner with French and other European Leaders, and then back home tonight! The trip was a Great Success but, mostly what people wanted to talk about, is the fact that Iran will not have a Nuclear Weapon, and that the Strait of Hormuz will immediately be opened! Great Numbers in all categories for the United States Economy with more people working today than have ever worked before. Over 19.1 Trillion being invested in the U.S.A. with Factories and everything else happening but, importantly, recent Stock Market numbers are through the roof because of the settlement and, likewise, Oil Prices are tumbling down!" said in a post on Truth Social.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.