New Bajaj Pulsar Coming Soon? Expected Features, Design And What We Know

Bajaj Auto is set to unveil the next-generation Classic Pulsar range on August 12, 2026, at a special event in Pune, marking the 25th anniversary of its iconic Pulsar brand. The media invitation carries the tagline, “Pulsar. Definitely Daring,” hinting at a significant evolution of one of India's most successful motorcycle line-ups.

The upcoming launch is expected to introduce the most comprehensive update to the Classic Pulsar range in nearly two decades. Leading the new-generation portfolio are likely to be the Pulsar 125 and Pulsar 150, reported by NDTV, which are expected to receive major upgrades in design, technology and underpinnings while retaining the signature styling cues that have defined the Pulsar nameplate.

ALSO READ: iPhone 18 Pro Release: How Much Will 256GB, 512GB And 1TB Models Cost? Here's What Rumours Suggest

New platform and improved dynamics

The test motorcycle was spotted with several updates, including telescopic front forks, a rear monoshock suspension, alloy wheels, a front disc brake and a split-seat setup.

These changes suggest that Bajaj is aiming to improve ride comfort and handling while giving the motorcycle a more modern look without compromising its everyday practicality.

Modern styling with connected features

Early glimpses suggest the new Pulsar will honour its heritage by retaining its distinct, muscular identity, albeit with a more sophisticated, premium twist.

The aesthetic evolution is expected to bring a more substantial front cowl, sharper body lines, redesigned tank shrouds and updated LED illumination.

Refined engines and teaser hints at N160 update

Mechanically, the familiar 125cc and 150cc engines are expected to continue with refinements aimed at delivering better fuel efficiency, smoother performance and compliance with the latest emission norms, rather than major changes in displacement or output, as per the report.

ALSO READ: Petrol, Diesel Prices On August 3: Check New Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And More

The official teaser has also sparked speculation about the inclusion of an updated Pulsar N160, with the silhouette shared by Bajaj closely resembling the existing model. If confirmed, the refreshed N160 could join the revamped Classic Pulsar range as part of the company's anniversary celebrations, underscoring Bajaj Auto's strategy to modernise the Pulsar family while preserving its long-standing identity and appeal.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.