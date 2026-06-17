Amazon Launches 100 Urban Fulfilment Centres Ahead Of Prime Day 2026

Online retailer Amazon on Wednesday announced the launch of over 100 specialised urban fulfilment centres across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad to expand its offerings and ensure faster delivery.

The move builds on the company's quick commerce service, Amazon Now's previously announced expansion to 100 cities with more than 1,000 micro fulfilment centres, according to a statement.

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The company said it aims to offer customers a wider choice across all item categories, including apparel, electronics, jewellery, furniture, besides groceries, personal care, fashion and beauty products.

The launch of these centres, ahead of Prime Day 2026, marks a significant expansion that will offer four times more choices over thousands of essentials already available on Amazon Now, it said, adding that the centres will come in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Amazon's Prime Day - the annual four-day summer sale - will begin on June 23.

"As we continue to scale Amazon Now, we remain focused on offering customers a wider selection, value and faster delivery speeds across categories. With the launch of these centres, we are bringing inventory closer to customers, enabling faster deliveries across a wide selection offered by our sellers,'' said Abhinav Singh, Vice President - Operations, Amazon India, APAC, Middle East, Africa and Turkiye.

Urban fulfilment centres are larger-format facilities that augment micro fulfilment centres and bring four times the assortment to customers' homes in minutes.

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This expansion is a part of Amazon's investment of over Rs 2,800 crore (around USD 300 million) to further strengthen associate safety, health and financial well-being measures while strengthening its operations network, the company said.

As part of these efforts, Amazon said it has also set up 'Ashray' centres, dedicated rest points for delivery associates, regardless of the company they work for, at high-footfall locations, offering amenities such as air-conditioned seating, drinking water, washrooms, charging stations and first-aid kits.

Amazon recently announced plans to expand the 'Ashray' network from 100 to 250 centres in 2026.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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