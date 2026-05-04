Kerala Election Results: Full List Of Winners And Losers

The counting of votes for the Kerala Assembly Election 2026 is currently underway across the state, with the fate of candidates contesting across all 140 constituencies being decided.

In what is shaping up to be a historic verdict, the Congress-led UDF has crossed the halfway mark of 71 seats and is leading in around 100 constituencies, putting it firmly on course to return to power after a decade in the opposition.

Pinarayi Vijayan To Lose The Seat?

Meanwhile, the ruling Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF, which had won a record 99 seats in 2021, is trailing significantly at around 46 seats, while the BJP-led NDA is ahead in 2 seats.

The biggest story of the day is Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan himself, who is trailing in his home constituency of Dharmadam to Congress's Adv. V P Abdul Rasheed by over 2,000 votes across multiple rounds of counting — a massive personal setback for the Left's tallest leader.

Several senior LDF ministers are also in trouble, with V N Vasavan trailing in Ettumanoor, R Bindu behind in Irinjalakuda, Veena George trailing in Aranmula, J Chinchu Rani behind in Chadayamangalam, Ramachandran Kadannappally trailing in Kannur, and M B Rajesh behind in Thrithala. Sitting LDF MLAs K K Shailaja, Daleema, and U Prathibha are also trailing in their respective constituencies.

On the UDF side, Opposition leader V D Satheesan is leading from Paravur, while his front has swept all seats in Wayanad and Idukki and is mounting a strong challenge in the Left's traditional stronghold of Pathanamthitta.

In Nemom, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has moved ahead of LDF's V Sivankutty after a tight initial contest.

ALSO READ: Kerala Election Result 2026 Live: UDF Crosses Half Way Mark, Pinarayi Vijayan Trails; LDF Ahead on 47 seats

What Exit Polls Predicted?

Kerala went to polls on April 9, 2026, with over 2.71 crore voters eligible to cast their votes across 140 constituencies in 14 districts, recording a turnout of 78.27 per cent. Exit polls had largely projected a UDF comeback, with the Manorama News-CVoter survey predicting 82 to 94 seats for the Congress-led alliance and Axis My India placing it at 78 to 90 seats.

ALSO READ: Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: BJP Set To End Mamata's Reign In WB; Vijay's TVK Inching Close To Majority In TN

Early trends have validated those projections, with the UDF crossing the majority mark and the ruling LDF trailing significantly.

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