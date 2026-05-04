Kerala Election Result 2026 Live: UDF Takes Early Lead On 53 Seats, LDF Ahead In 31

Counting of votes for Assembly elections held in five States—Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and West Bengal—is underway. Early trends for Kerala indicate a lead for the Congress-led UDF in 53 seats, while the CPI(M)-led LDF has a lead in over 31 seats in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead on four seats.

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Counting of votes polled in the April 9 assembly elections in Kerala commenced at 8 am on Monday at 140 centres spread across 43 locations in the state. Counting commenced with the tallying of the postal ballots, which account for 1.36% of the total votes polled.

Kerala is witnessing a triangular contest with the LDF or left front seeking to return for a third consecutive term under the stewardship of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. However, exit polls have predicted a win for the Congress-led UDF, helmed by VD Satheesan. The BJP, under the leadership of Rajeev Chandrasekhar, is looking to make a dent in the state's bipolar politics.

A broad picture of the election outcome is expected by afternoon. The results are crucial for all three fronts as they seek to strengthen their position in the state's evolving political landscape. Kerala has a total of 27,142,952 voters, of whom 79.63% cast their votes.

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