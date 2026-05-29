Karnataka Leadership Change: When Will Next CM Be Announced? What We Know

Confirming a major leadership transition in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah formally tendered his resignation at the Lok Bhavan, acting on directives from the Congress party high command to initiate a change of guard in the state.

The announcement was first made by Siddaramaiah during a high-profile breakfast meeting at his official residence in Bengaluru, where he informed his cabinet colleagues of his decision to step down from the top post.

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During the meeting, the outgoing leader confirmed that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is slated to take over as the state's next Chief Minister. Moving rapidly to solidify the leadership transition, Congress party sources indicated that the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting is scheduled to be held on Friday, May 29, 2026. The high-profile meeting is expected to serve as the formal forum where outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's likely successor will be officially named or elected to lead the state government, according to The Hindu.

DK Shivakumar becoming Chief Minister would change the political balance in Karnataka, especially in southern parts of the state. He has helped the Congress win important seats in the Old Mysore region, where many people belong to the Vokkaliga community, as per Deccan Herald.

This has made him a strong rival to the HD Deve Gowda family, who have long been powerful leaders of this community. Because he has strong support from his community and region, his position in state politics has become much stronger, increasing his chances of becoming the Chief Minister.

His close political proximity to high-profile leaders, particularly Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is widely believed to have anchored his position throughout a prolonged, three-year internal power struggle with outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, as per The Hindu.

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