Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Selection Test Result Out Today, Follow These Steps To Download

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) Class 6 Results for 2026 have been unveiled today, March 17, 2026, at navodaya.gov.in. The NVS has disclosed the eligibility list on its official platform. This will enable candidates to verify their selection status and proceed with the enrollment process for the esteemed residential educational system

Students will require their roll number and birth date to access their scorecards. Applications commenced on April 30, 2026, with the final date for submissions being August 27, 2026. The admit card was issued on November 17, 2026.

Also Read: CBSE Introduces Foreign Language Option For Class 6 From New Academic Session

Follow these steps to download JNVST class 6 test results

Step 1: Head to the official site at navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: On the main page, look for and click on “Latest @ NVS.”

Step 3: You can select “JNVST Class 6 Results 2026” from the provided list.

Step 4: Next, opt for “View Individual Result.”

Step 5: Input your roll number and date of birth as mentioned in your admit card.

Step 6: Press submit to see your results.

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The display will show the student's name, scores, and status of eligibility. Students are encouraged to download and retain a printed version for the admission procedure. In addition to the online announcement, chosen candidates are also being alerted via SMS and Speed Post.

Candidates who are featured on the selection list must finalize the document verification procedure before confirming their admission. The necessary documents include:

- Birth certificate

- Residence certificate issued by the district authority

- Rural area certificate (if applicable)

- Caste certificate for students from reserved categories

- Disability certificate (if applicable)

- Proof of having resided in the same district for the last two years

- Passport-sized photographs

- Transfer certificate from the previous school.

Candidates should remain updated on the official website for complete information regarding the JNVST Class 6 result 2026

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test is held each year to facilitate entrance into Class 6 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas nationwide. These boarding institutions operate under the Ministry of Education, delivering quality education to gifted students, especially those from rural backgrounds.

The JNVST Class 6 exam structure consists of three parts with a total of 80 questions worth 100 marks:

Mental Ability Assessment: 40 questions (50 marks) – 60 minutes

Arithmatic: 20 questions (25 marks) – 30 minutes

Language Proficiency: 20 questions (25 marks) – 30 minutes

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