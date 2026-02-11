PSEB Class 10, 12 Admit Card: Follow These Steps To Download Hall Tickets From Official Website

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has made the Class 10 exam 2026 hall ticket available. Regular pupils must pick up their actual admit cards from their schools, while private applicants can obtain their hall passes online at pseb.ac.in. The PSEB Class 10 test 2026 is scheduled to take place from March 6 to April 1, 2026.

The PSEB class 10 test is set to start on March 6, 2026, according to Punjab Board. Students are needed to have their PSEB admit card 2026 to the testing location. Along with information about the exam location and other instructions for candidates, the admit card will also contain the candidates' personal information.

Additionally, it is recommended that students who are taking the board exams hold onto their hall tickets until the results are announced.

How to download the PSEB class 10 hall ticket?

Step 1; Go to pseb.ac.in, the official website.

Step 2: Click the PDF link for the PSEB Class 10 admit card 2026.

Step 3: Enter your application number and birthdate as the necessary login information.

Step 4: Save the PSEB 10th admission card in PDF format, then print a copy.

The candidate's name, roll number, birthdate, exam date, exam center address, shift timings, and other information will be included on the PSEB 10th hall ticket 2026.

PSEB class 12 exam dates

The 2026 PSEB Class 12 exam is scheduled for February 17-April 4, 2026. PSEB Class 12 hall tickets are now available. Regular students can pick up their admit cards from their respective schools, while private applicants can get them online at pseb.ac.in.

Follow these steps to download PSEB class 12 hall ticket

Private students can download the PSEB 12th admit card 2026 PDF by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to pseb.ac.in, the official website.

Step 2: Click the PDF link for the PSEB Class 12 admission card.

Step 3: Enter your date of birth and application number as the necessary login information.

Step 4: A PDF of the PSEB 12th hall ticket will be shown for download.

Step 5: Take a physical copy of the PSEB 12th admit card 2026 PDF and save it.

