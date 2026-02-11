AP Inter Hall Tickets To Roll Out Soon — How To Download Hall Tickets From WhatsApp, Website

Candidates can get the BIEAP 1st and 2nd year admit card from the official BIEAP website at bie.ap.gov.in as soon as it is available. There is currently no AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 available from the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education.

Class 11 or first-year students will take their theory test starting on Feb. 23 and finishing on March 24, 2026. Exams will be administered in a single session throughout the state from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The second-year or Class 12 test will start on Feb. 24 and end on March 23, 2026. The exam is scheduled to take place in a single shift from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Follow These Steps To Download BIEAP Hall Ticket

Step 1: Visit bie.ap.gov.in, the official BIEAP website.

Step 2: Select the notification that reads "Theory Hall tickets (General) IPE FEBRUARY 2026 Download" on the homepage.

Step 3: A new window will open with the URL.

Step 4: Enter your login information, including your date of birth and roll or registration number.

Step5: Click on the "Submit" button.

Step 6: The screen will display the hall pass.

Step 7: Download and print the exam center's PDF.

How To Download Your AP Inter Exam Hall Ticket From WhatsApp

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp app.

Step 2: Save the number 9552300009 in your phone.

Step 3: Next, send a Hi message on the number

Step 4: Proceed to the menu for educational services.

Step 5: Add your login information.

Step 6: Download the Admit Card Digital Copy.

What If Errors Are Found In Hall Ticket?

Candidates who will appear for the exam must verify their Name, Medium, and Subjects listed on their Hall Tickets. Any discrepancy noticed must be rectified by the RIO/DIEO through Principal before the examination day.

On the day of the test, candidates must have their actual hall pass with them. Important information including the exam center, prohibited objects, and reporting time will be included on the AP Inter hall ticket.

