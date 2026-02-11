WBCHSE Class 12 Exam Commences From Feb 12 - Know More About Required Documents, Exam Timings

The Higher Secondary (HS) Class 12 exams for 2026 will be administered by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) starting on Feb. 12. The tests, which will be administered pen and paper throughout the state, will run until Feb. 27.

At approximately 2,100 locations, 7.10 lakh candidates are anticipated to take the third semester, semester IV, and third semester supplemental exams.

WBCHSE HS Exams 2026 Exam Timings

Exams will be administered in a single shift from 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., following the schedule. It is recommended that students arrive at the testing location at least half an hour before to the reporting time in order to finish the verification and frisking process. Under normal circumstances, candidates will not be permitted to enter the venue after the allocated hour.

The Following Paperwork Is Required Of Students

WBCHSE High School admission card (required)

If relevant, a registration certificate issued by the school

If necessary for verification, a legitimate government photo ID or school ID card

Applicants will not be permitted to attend the testing location without their admission card.

Instructions For Students

Inside the hall, candidates must abide by the invigilators' directions. They should meticulously sign the attendance sheet, review the question paper before beginning, refrain from leaving the hall without authorization, and uphold order on the exam center's property.

Updated Regulations In 2026

This year, WBCHSE implemented more stringent monitoring measures, such as CCTV surveillance at all exam location access gates. Over 100 centers have been designated as "sensitive" and will be subject to heightened oversight. Approximately 7,000 invigilators from elementary, middle, and high schools have been sent out.

According to Council President Chiranjib Bhattacharya, invigilators from various school levels have been organized because higher secondary school instructors are currently working on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

Additionally, the council has established distribution offices and camps in districts like Bolpur, Rampurhat, Suri, Arambagh, and Bankura to guarantee prompt question paper distribution and seamless exam administration throughout all centers.

ALSO READ | CUET PG Exam 2026: Dates, Pattern And Marking Scheme — Know More

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.