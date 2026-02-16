WPI Inflation Rises To 10-Month High At 1.81% In January

India's Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation jumped to a 10‑month high in January, rising to 1.81% from 0.83% in December, driven largely by firming core and manufactured product prices. The latest print also came with an upward revision in November's WPI figure to –0.13%, signalling a sharper turnaround in price pressures than previously estimated.

Food inflation under WPI moved back into positive territory at 1.41%, compared to zero growth in December. Price momentum was led by primary articles, where inflation accelerated to 2.21%, while manufactured products registered a broad‑based rise at 2.86%, up from 1.82% a month earlier.

However, the fuel and power category continued to provide some relief, with inflation staying in negative territory at –4.01%, though deeper than December's –2.31%. Core WPI inflation climbed sharply to 3.2%, signalling sustained input‑cost pressures across industries.

This is a developing story.

