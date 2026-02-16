Get App
WPI Inflation Rises To 10-Month High At 1.81% In January

Food inflation under WPI moved back into positive territory in January at 1.41%, compared to zero growth in December.

Read Time: 1 min
  • India's WPI inflation rose to 1.81% in January from 0.83% in December
  • November's WPI inflation revised upward to –0.13%, showing sharper price rise
  • Food inflation under WPI returned to positive at 1.41% in January
India's Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation jumped to a 10‑month high in January, rising to 1.81% from 0.83% in December, driven largely by firming core and manufactured product prices. The latest print also came with an upward revision in November's WPI figure to –0.13%, signalling a sharper turnaround in price pressures than previously estimated.

Food inflation under WPI moved back into positive territory at 1.41%, compared to zero growth in December. Price momentum was led by primary articles, where inflation accelerated to 2.21%, while manufactured products registered a broad‑based rise at 2.86%, up from 1.82% a month earlier.

However, the fuel and power category continued to provide some relief, with inflation staying in negative territory at –4.01%, though deeper than December's –2.31%. Core WPI inflation climbed sharply to 3.2%, signalling sustained input‑cost pressures across industries. 

This is a developing story.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

