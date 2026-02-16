PM RAHAT Scheme: Govt's New Cashless Emergency Care Scheme For Road Accident Victims

In a major step towards strengthening emergency medical services and reducing deaths owing to road accidents, the government has launched the PM RAHAT (Road Accident Victim Hospitalisation and Assured Treatment) Scheme. The nationwide initiative guarantees immediate cashless treatment for road accident victims. The scheme aims to ensure that no road accident victim gets denied immediate treatment due to financial constraints.

India records a high number of road accident deaths every year, many of which can be prevented with timely medical care. Studies show nearly half of such fatalities can be avoided if victims receive treatment within the "Golden Hour".

Who is eligible?

Under the PM RAHAT, every eligible road accident victim on any category of road will receive cashless treatment of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for a time of seven days from the date of the accident. Stabilisation care will be provided for up to 24 hours in non-life-threatening cases and up to 48 hours in critical cases, subject to police authentication through an integrated digital system.

The scheme ensures emergency treatment without upfront payment from victims or families without any interruption.

How does the scheme work?

The scheme is integrated with the national Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) through helpline number 112.

Accident victims or any person at the accident site can dial 112 to obtain details of the nearest designated hospital and request ambulance assistance. This system enables faster coordination between emergency responders, police authorities and hospitals, helping victims reach medical care within the crucial Golden Hour.

PM RAHAT operates through a digital framework combining the Electronic Detailed Accident Report (eDAR) platform of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways with the Transaction Management System (TMS 2.0) of the National Health Authority. Police confirmation is required within 24 hours for non-critical cases and 48 hours for critical cases. ensuring verification without delaying emergency care.

Meanwhile, reimbursement to hospitals will be made through the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVAF). In cases like insured vehicles, payments will be withdrawn from general insurance companies. For uninsured and hit-and-run cases, treatment costs will be covered through budgetary allocation by the central government.

Approved claims will be settled within 10 days through the State Health Agency, ensuring financial certainty to hospitals and encouraging uninterrupted treatment. For grievances related to the scheme, these will be handled by a designated Grievance Redressal Officer nominated by the District Road Safety Committee, chaired by the District Collector or District Magistrate.

