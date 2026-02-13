Get App
PM Modi Approves Launch Of PM RAHAT Scheme For Cashless Treatment Of Up To ₹1.5 Lakh For Accident Victims

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday approved the launch of the PM RAHAT Scheme, in the first decision after inaugurating the Seva Teerth complex, which will house the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the National Security Council Secretariat and the Cabinet Secretariat.

Under this initiative, accident victims will get cashless treatment of up to Rs 1.5 lakh, ensuring that no life is lost due to lack of immediate medical help.

Prime Minister Modi also took a few other decisions, including to double the target of Lakhpati Didis to 6 crore and doubling the outlay of the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund from Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 2 lakh crore.

Kartavya Bhavan 1 and 2 accommodate several key ministries, including the Ministry of Finance, Defence, Health & Family Welfare, Corporate Affairs, Education, Culture, Law & Justice, Information & Broadcasting, Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Chemicals & Fertilizers and Tribal Affairs.

"The inauguration marks a transformative milestone in India's administrative governance architecture and reflects the Prime Minister's commitment to building a modern, efficient, accessible and citizen-centric governance ecosystem, a statement from the PMO said on Thursday.

