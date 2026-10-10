Jaishankar On India-Africa Ties: Trade, AI, Healthcare And Development Cooperation In Focus

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has called for closer cooperation between India and Africa in trade, technology, healthcare, infrastructure and skills development, saying both sides should work together to strengthen their economies and push for a greater role for developing countries in global institutions.

Speaking at Ethiopia's Adwa Memorial Museum, Jaishankar said India and Africa shared a history of fighting colonialism and a common goal of pursuing independent development. He said the partnership should focus on creating local jobs, building skills and helping countries develop their own capabilities.

ALSO READ: Nobel 'Disgrace': Trump Brands Navi Pillay's Peace Prize 'An Indelible Stain' On Norway

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Trade remains a major part of India-Africa ties, with bilateral trade nearing $100 billion. Indian companies have invested across the continent in sectors ranging from manufacturing and telecom to pharmaceuticals, energy, mining and financial services.

Jaishankar said India had supported more than 220 development projects across Africa, covering power, water supply, agriculture, railways, healthcare and public infrastructure. He described the approach as demand-driven, with a focus on meeting local needs.

India has also expanded training and education programmes for African countries. More than 70,000 African students and professionals have benefited from these initiatives over the past decade, according to Jaishankar.

He identified digital infrastructure, electronic payments, financial inclusion, space technology, drones and artificial intelligence as areas for deeper cooperation. India's experience with digital public services, he said, could help African countries widen access to essential services.

Healthcare is another key area. India supplied more than 40 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccines to 42 African countries during the pandemic and has continued to provide affordable medicines to the continent. Jaishankar called for greater pharmaceutical manufacturing in Africa to improve access to medicines and strengthen local production.

On global governance, he called for India and African countries to have greater representation in international institutions, including the United Nations Security Council, and a stronger voice in decisions affecting the Global South.

The Ethiopia visit was the final leg of Jaishankar's three-nation African tour, following stops in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire. He also held talks with Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos on trade, investment, infrastructure, maritime security, technology and cultural ties.

ALSO READ: Delhi CJP Protest: Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, P Vijayan Detained Near Jantar Mantar

Jaishankar's visit to Ethiopia marked the final leg of his three-nation African tour, following engagements in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire. He also held talks with Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos on trade, investment, infrastructure, maritime security, technology and cultural cooperation.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.