Nobel 'Disgrace': Trump Brands Navi Pillay's Peace Prize 'An Indelible Stain' On Norway

US President Donald Trump on Saturday attacked the Norwegian Nobel Committee after it awarded this year's Nobel Peace Prize to international jurist Navi Pillay, calling the decision "an indelible stain on Norway" that will never be forgotten.

In a long post on Truth Social, Trump said he knew nothing about Pillay and that nobody else did either, beyond what he called her evident hostility to Israel.

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He described her as a liberal who works at the United Nations and said the UN had been of no help in any of the wars he claims to have settled.

He accused the committee of having discredited the prize and called its members radical ideologues.

Trump said he should have won eight Nobel Peace Prizes rather than one, listing the conflicts he says he ended: Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and Israel and Hamas.

He added that he was about to settle two more, Iran and Russia-Ukraine.

He also cited the return of hostages from Israel, the removal of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, the release of more than 900 political prisoners from Eastern Europe, and NATO members lifting defence spending from 2% to 5% of GDP.

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Several of these claims are contested. India has consistently denied that any third party mediated its May 2025 conflict with Pakistan, saying the ceasefire was agreed directly between the two militaries.

The US-Israeli war with Iran, which began in February, has meanwhile disrupted global energy supplies, a point that sits uneasily with Trump's claim to have settled it.

Trump also quoted last year's laureate, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, saying she told the media he deserved the prize more than anyone who had received it. He said she gave him her Nobel.

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Pillay is a South African jurist of Indian Tamil descent.

She was the first non-white woman judge on South Africa's High Court, who presided over the UN tribunal for Rwanda and served as a judge at the International Criminal Court.

She was the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights from 2008 to 2014. She later chaired a UN commission of inquiry on the occupied Palestinian territories and Israel, whose work drew sharp criticism from Israel and its allies.

Trump's desire for the prize is long-standing and openly stated. The Nobel Committee did not respond in the post, and there was no immediate comment from Pillay.

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