Trump Reposts 'America Hater' Attack On Nobel Peace Prize Winner Navi Pillay

US President Donald Trump has amplified criticism of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Navi Pillay, reposting a statement on Truth Social that described the former United Nations human rights chief as an “unabashed hater of America and Israel”.

The post opened by accusing the Nobel Committee of having “shamed itself beyond repair” and “demeaned the once great Nobel Peace Prize” by awarding it to Pillay. It also alleged that she had “celebrated terrorists and rewarded Hamas” and described her investigation into allegations of genocide by Israel as “phony”. These were claims made in the repost.

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The statement argued that Trump deserved the honour for his role in brokering the Abraham Accords, securing the release of hostages and attempting to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

It said, “President Trump gave us the Abraham Accords, which the world said would be impossible, and is now expanding them!” The post also claimed that he was making efforts “to stop Iran” and rebuild Gaza, adding that these were the kinds of achievements the Nobel Peace Prize was intended to “recognize and reward”.

Pillay, 85, was awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize “for her efforts to promote peace and international law”. Announcing the decision in Oslo, Norway, Nobel Committee chair Jorgen Watne Frydnes said the committee recognised her contribution to advancing accountability for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

Pillay made a light-hearted reference to Trump while receiving applause after her win. In a video shared by Amnesty International's secretary-general, she joked, “If you clap a little bit more, I may share this prize with Trump!”

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Pillay is a South African jurist of Indian Tamil origin. She previously served as the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and was a judge at the International Criminal Court (ICC). Earlier in her career, she defended Nelson Mandela and other anti-apartheid activists.

The Nobel Peace Prize carries an award of 12 million Swedish kronor, worth approximately $1.2 million. The award ceremony is scheduled for December 10 in Oslo.

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