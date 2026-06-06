'Jai Ho': AR Rahman To Perform At Attari Border In Tribute To BSF Bravehearts

Oscar and Grammy-winning composer A.R. Rahman is set to perform at the Attari Border in Punjab on June 7 as part of a special tribute dedicated to the Border Security Force (BSF). The event has been organised by the team behind filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga.

As reported in PTI, the performance will take place during the iconic retreat parade ceremony at JCP Stadium, Attari Border, between 4:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

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Tribute To India's Border Guards

The organisers have described the event as a heartfelt salute to BSF personnel who serve on India's frontiers and protect the country's borders.

Billed as a first-of-its-kind musical tribute, the programme aims to honour the courage, sacrifice and dedication of the men and women of the force through music and live performances.

The event's title, Jai Ho – A Tribute to the Bravehearts, draws inspiration from Rahman's globally celebrated composition while focusing on the spirit of patriotism and service.

Film Team To Join Rahman

Rahman will not be the only member of the Main Vaapas Aaunga team present at the ceremony.

Director Imtiaz Ali, actor Vedang Raina and singers associated with the film, including Mohit Chauhan, Pooja Tiwari and Nargis, are expected to attend the event. Producers and representatives from Birla Studios, Applause Entertainment and Mohit Choudhary's team will also be part of the gathering.

The organisers say the event will combine music, emotion and national pride in front of one of the country's most recognisable border landmarks.

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About Main Vaapas Aaunga

The tribute comes as anticipation builds around Main Vaapas Aaunga, Imtiaz Ali's upcoming feature film.

The movie features an ensemble cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari in key roles.

Set against the backdrop of the Partition, the film explores themes of love, longing, separation and remembrance. The story is expected to examine personal relationships and human emotions during one of the most significant periods in the subcontinent's history.

A Musical Salute

With Rahman leading the performance, the event is expected to be one of the major highlights at the Attari Border this weekend.

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