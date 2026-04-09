'Inspections Underway': Air India's Bengaluru Flight Returns To Mumbai Shortly After Takeoff

Air India flight AI12812, en route to Bengaluru, was forced to return to Mumbai on Thursday after pilots flagged a suspected technical issue shortly after takeoff. The aircraft returned to its origin in accordance with standard operating procedures to ensure safety.

The airliner had a safe landing, with its crew undertaking thorough technical inspections in accordance with Air India's safety standards.

Air India told ANI that it regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers. It said Mumbai airport teams provided immediate assistance, and arranged alternative aircraft to undertake the flight. The airline said that the safety and well-being of its passengers and crew is its top priority.

ALSO READ | Air India Tickets To Get Costlier As Fuel Surcharge Revised Higher

The incident comes as the carrier navigates a difficult operating environment. Air India recently implemented a revised fuel surcharge structure across domestic and international routes as jet fuel costs surge amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Under the new pricing, domestic passengers are being levied a surcharge ranging from Rs 299 to Rs 899, depending on the distance. This follows a flat Rs 399 surcharge introduced by Air India and Air India Express in early March.

The airline clarified that tickets issued prior to April 8 will not be subject to the new surcharge unless customers request date or itinerary changes.

Furthermore, Air India plans to revise fuel surcharges for flights to Bangladesh and Far East destinations, including Japan, Hong Kong, and South Korea-pending regulatory approvals. The carrier noted that the steep rise in crude oil prices has created one of the most challenging fuel cost environments seen by global airlines in recent years.

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