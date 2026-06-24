Pune Businessman's Murder Case: What We Know As Fiancée's Instagram Story Draws Attention

What was initially seen as an accidental death during a trekking trip to Lohagad Fort near Pune has turned into a case of well-planned gruesome murder, with police arresting the victim's fiancée and her alleged lover for allegedly pushing him off the historic fort.

What Happened

Ketan Vishal Agarwal, 26, died on June 18 after falling nearly 400 feet into a gorge at Lohagad Fort near Lonavala while trekking with his fiancée, Siya Goyal. Goyal initially told Lonavala rural police that Ketan had slipped and fallen while posing for photographs amid strong winds, and an accidental death report was registered.

Pune Rural Police later found inconsistencies in her account. Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill said the case was reclassified after investigators examined witness statements, call records and technical evidence, per The Statesman.

Police allege Goyal and her partner, Chetan Babulal Chaudhary, 22, pushed Ketan into the gorge and staged the death as a trekking mishap.

Who Was The Victim?

Ketan was the director and Chief Marketing Officer of his family's real estate firm, Success Group, based in Pune.

He held a BBA from Symbiosis University and a Master of Science in Entrepreneurship from Babson F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business, and described himself on LinkedIn as committed to sustainability-focused projects.

Who Are The Accused?

Goyal, 20, who came from a dry fruits trading family, was pursuing commerce studies and ran a small bakery venture, according to reports. Chaudhary, from Kondhwa in Pune, had reportedly been in a relationship with Goyal for about a year and viewed Ketan as an obstacle to that relationship, police said.

The Alleged Conspiracy

Investigators say earlier attempts on Ketan's life included sabotaging a planned pre-wedding trip to Bali by hiding his passport.

ALSO READ: Chilling Details Emerge In Ketan Agrawal Murder Case: Fiancée Sabotaged Bali Trip Plan, Stole Passport

SP Gill told reporters that Siya had hidden Ketan's passport in early June to avoid travelling with him. Police said Goyal had taken Ketan to Lohagad twice before June 18, but the plan could not be carried out during those visits.

Initial attempt to kill Ketan was made on June 14 during a trek at the same Fort. He survived after grabbing nearby bushes when he was allegedly pushed towards a cliff. Four days later, under the pretext of celebrating Siya's birthday, Ketan was lured back to the same location.

The Wedding That Wasn't

Ketan and Siya had got engaged in February, with the wedding scheduled for later this year in Jaipur. Families had reportedly booked a Rs 17 crore palace in Rajasthan and arranged private jets for guests, per NDTV.

ALSO READ: Pune Shocker: Fiancée, Friend Held For 'Murder' After Man's Death During Lohagad Trek

The Instagram Story

After Ketan's death became public, Siya posted an emotional Instagram story mourning him. The post, which included video clips of the couple, has since become part of the investigation.

Both accused have been charged with murder and criminal conspiracy under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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