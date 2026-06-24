Chilling Details Emerge In Ketan Agrawal Murder Case: Fiancée Sabotaged Bali Trip Plan, Stole Passport

What was initially believed to be a tragic trekking accident involving a 26-year-old Pune businessman has now been uncovered as an alleged premeditated murder, with investigators claiming the victim's fiancée orchestrated a series of events leading to his death.

According to police, Ketan Agrawal, a real estate director from Pune, was killed days after a planned pre-wedding holiday to Bali was mysteriously cancelled. Investigators allege that his fiancée, Siya Goyal, intentionally stole and concealed his passport to prevent the international trip from taking place, according to NDTV.

Police said Ketan and Siya were travelling to Mumbai airport along with her brother and Ketan's sister when the alleged sabotage occurred. During a stop in Lonavala, Siya reportedly returned to the car alone. Upon reaching the airport, the group discovered that only Ketan's passport was missing, forcing the cancellation of the Bali trip.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On June 24

The investigation later revealed that Siya was allegedly involved in a year-long relationship with 22-year-old Chetan Chaudhary and was unwilling to proceed with her marriage to Ketan. Call records reportedly showed extensive communication between the two in the months leading up to the incident.

Authorities believe an initial attempt to kill Ketan was made on 14th June during a trek at Lohagad Fort. He survived after grabbing nearby bushes when he was allegedly pushed towards a cliff. Four days later, under the pretext of celebrating Siya's birthday, Ketan was lured back to the same location.

Police allege that Siya and Chetan then attacked him and pushed him into a 400-foot gorge, causing his death. The incident was initially portrayed as an accidental fall while he was posing for photographs.

However, inconsistencies in statements, technical evidence, CCTV footage, and the earlier passport theft led investigators to uncover the alleged conspiracy. Both accused have been arrested and remain in police custody as the investigation continues.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.