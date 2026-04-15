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Indian Tanker 'Jag Vikram' Carrying 20,400 MT Of LPG Reaches Gujarat Amid US-Iran Ceasefire

The ship crossed the Strait of Hormuz following the temporary two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran and was anchored on Tuesday night at Oil Jetty-1, DPA Kandla in Kutch, said a statement from the Deendayal Port Authority.

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Indian Tanker 'Jag Vikram' Carrying 20,400 MT Of LPG Reaches Gujarat Amid US-Iran Ceasefire
LPG Vessel MV Jag Vikram berthed at Oil Jetty-1, Deendayal Port Authority Kandla, Gujarat.
Photo Source: PTI

Indian-flagged vessel 'Jag Vikram' carrying 20,400 metric tonnes (MT) of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has arrived at Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla in Gujarat amid the tensions in West Asia, officials said on Wednesday.

The ship crossed the Strait of Hormuz following the temporary two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran and was anchored on Tuesday night at Oil Jetty-1, DPA Kandla in Kutch, said a statement from the Deendayal Port Authority.

It was the ninth Indian vessel to exit the Persian Gulf since early March, while about 15 other Indian-flagged ships remain in the region, awaiting passage, government officials had said earlier.

The tanker crossed the Strait of Hormuz on April 11, marking the first such transit by an Indian vessel since the two-week ceasefire was announced.

ALSO READ | Jag Vikram Crosses Hormuz, First India-Flagged LPG Vessel To Transit After Iran-US ceasefire

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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