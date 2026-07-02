Indian Navy Warship INS Trikand Foils Piracy Attempt In Gulf Of Aden, MARCOS Secure Cargo Ship

The Indian Navy thwarted a piracy attempt on a merchant vessel in the Gulf of Aden on Tuesday night after warship INS Trikand was dispatched in response to a distress call, reported ANI.

According to sources cited by ANI, MV Golden Arsenal was transporting critical cargo for India and had one Indian national among its crew members.

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The crew reportedly followed anti-piracy protocols by taking shelter inside the ship's designated safe room after spotting suspected pirates attempting to board the vessel.

They simultaneously transmitted a distress message through an established maritime communication channel.

INS Trikand, which was operating in the region, responded swiftly to the emergency call and moved towards the merchant ship.

According to the report, the suspected pirates abandoned their attempt and fled the area after noticing the approaching Indian Navy warship.

Following the vessel's security, Indian Navy Marine Commandos (MARCOS) boarded MV Golden Arsenal to conduct a thorough sanitisation operation and ensure there were no remaining security threats on board.

The commandos subsequently declared the ship safe. The Gulf of Aden remains one of the world's busiest maritime trade routes and has witnessed periodic piracy threats despite sustained international naval patrols.

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The Indian Navy has maintained a continuous presence in the region to safeguard merchant shipping and protect India's maritime interests.

The latest operation highlights the Indian Navy's rapid response capability and its ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of commercial vessels transiting through high-risk waters, according to ANI.

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