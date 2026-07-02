Beijing Skyscraper Crash Probe: Pilot's Anxiety And Insomnia To Blame, Chinese Authorities Say

The crash of a single engine light aircraft into the CITIC Tower (China Zun) in Beijing's central business district was a deliberate act driven by the pilot's personal circumstances, not a mechanical failure or an act of terrorism, according to reports, which cited Chinese authorities as saying.

The pilot was identified as a 66-year-old man surnamed Liu in a statement by Beijing's Chaoyang district government. The Chaoyang government said that Liu had deviated from his approved flight area and lost contact with the airport from which he took off before crashing into the building, dying at the scene.

The crash is said to be one of the most unusual aviation incidents in China's recent history because it occurred in the country's tightly controlled airspace. The damage to the building's exterior was limited, including shattered glass panels, with no structural damage reported.

Officials said the pilot held a sport pilot licence from 2021 and a private pilot licence from 2024. He is reported to have a history of anxiety and insomnia. He was divorced and was living alone and had written repeatedly in his personal diary about wanting to "end his life."

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As reported by Reuters, on the day of the crash, Liu completed a supervised training flight before taking off alone. During the solo flight, he deviated from his approved route, stopped responding to air traffic controllers and flew into the CITIC Tower. The official conclusion is that the incident was "an incident endangering public safety caused by personal reasons."

Authorities have not publicly explained how the aircraft managed to enter Beijing's highly restricted airspace before striking the skyscraper. While the official statement focuses on the pilot's actions and mental state, it does not directly address the apparent failure of the capital's air defence and air monitoring systems.

This has prompted questions from aviation experts and observers, particularly because the crash occurred close to sensitive government areas just days before the Chinese Communist Party's anniversary celebrations, Reuters reported.

Following the incident, Chinese authorities were quick to seal off the crash site, while many images and online discussions about the incident were reportedly removed from social media platforms. The rapid censorship has led to a lack of trust and increase in suspicion not only nationally but internationally.

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