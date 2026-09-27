India-Russia Defence Ties: Russian Envoy Denis Alipov Says It's Not A 'Zero-Sum Game'

India and Russia continue to maintain a broad bilateral agenda despite changes in the global geopolitical matters, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said at the NDTV Defence Summit 2026 on Sunday.

Speaking during a fireside chat at the summit, Alipov highlighted the longstanding nature of India-Russia ties and said the relationship has remained based on trust and mutual partnership.

"Throughout all these decades, we have been friends who have been reliable partners to each other -- both ways. We have never conditioned our relations on any immediate global disposition or regarded our relationship as a zero-sum game," he said.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The Russian envoy also pointed to the upcoming 80th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Russia. He said the two countries have maintained their partnership through several changes in the international environment.

Alipov stressed the importance of trust and respect in the relationship, particularly in the context of business and bilateral cooperation.

Also Read | Russia Backs India's Bid For Permanent UN Security Council Seat; Shuts Door On Japan, Germany

"Trust and respect are the very qualities that characterise our relationship. You don't do business with untrustworthy partners," Ambassador Alipov said.

He said India and Russia have remained reliable partners since the Soviet era and India's independence, underscoring the continuity in bilateral relations.

Russia-India Share Broad Multilateral Agenda

Alipov also spoke about India's engagement with Russia on international platforms, including BRICS. He said recent meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin had confirmed a broad and promising roadmap for bilateral ties.

"BRICS itself has shown that member countries aspire to a more prominent voice in global affairs -- to be at the table of decision-making and have a fair, alternative platform for discussion that is open and inclusive. This is something we, together with India and other partners, stand for," Alipov said.

Also Read | India, Russia Seek BrahMos Upgrades As PM Modi, Putin Set To Meet

His comments came at a time when the NDTV Defence Summit 2026 is examining India's evolving defence landscape, including operational lessons from Operation Sindoor, emerging military technologies and deeper international partnerships.

The summit, themed 'India's New Defence Edge', brings together senior defence officials, military officers and industry leaders for discussions on India's changing security environment and defence capabilities.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.